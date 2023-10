Simple, Portable Parallel C++ with Hemi 2 and CUDA 7.5

The last two releases of CUDA have added support for the powerful new features of C++. In the post The Power of C++11 in CUDA 7 I discussed the importance of C++11 for parallel programming on GPUs, and in the post New Features in CUDA 7.5 I introduced a new experimental feature in the NVCC CUDA C++ compiler: