Wave Curves: Simulating Lagrangian Water Waves on Dynamically Deforming Surfaces

Tomas Skrivan, IST Austria | Andreas Soderstrom, Sweden | John Johansson, Weta Digital | Christoph Sprenger, Weta Digital | Chris Wojtan, IST Austria

SIGGRAPH 2020

We propose a method to enhance the visual detail of a water surface simulation. Our method works as a post-processing step which takes a simulation as input and increases its apparent resolution by simulating many detailed Lagrangian water waves on top of it.