Nonlinear Color Triads for Approximation, Learning, and Direct Manipulation of Color Distributions

MARIA SHUGRINA, AMLAN KAR, SANJA FIDLER, KARAN SINGH, NVIDIA | MARIA SHUGRINA, NVIDIA | AMLAN KAR, NVIDIA | SANJA FIDLER, NVIDIA | KARAN SINGH, University of Toronto

SIGGRAPH 2020

We present nonlinear color triads, an extension of color gradients able to approximate a variety of natural color distributions that have no standard interactive representation.