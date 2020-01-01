Spatiotemporal reservoir resampling for real-time ray tracing with dynamic direct lighting

BENEDIKT BITTERLI, Dartmouth College | CHRIS WYMAN, NVIDIA | MATT PHARR, NVIDIA | PETER SHIRLEY, NVIDIA | AARON LEFOHN, WOJCIECH JAROSZ, NVIDIA | WOJCIECH JAROSZ, Dartmouth College

SIGGRAPH 2020

We have introduced a new Monte Carlo approach to direct lighting based on a generalization of resampled importance sampling. It allows unbiased spatial and temporal reuse of nearby samples and leads to an even more efficient biased variant.