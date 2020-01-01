After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Compositional Neural Scene Representations for Shading Inference
Jonathan Granskog, NVIDIA | Fabrice Rousselle, NVIDIA | Marios Papas, NVIDIA | Jan Novák, NVIDIA
SIGGRAPH 2020
We present a technique for adaptively partitioning neural scene representations. Our method disentangles lighting, material, and geometric information yielding a scene representation that preserves the orthogonality of these components, improves interpretability of the model, and allows compositing new scenes by mixing components of existing ones.