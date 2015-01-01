SIGGRAPH 2015
An Overview of Next-Generation Graphics API
A presentation with contributions from NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft, Google, Valve, Unity, and Oxide Games, topics cover the similarities and difference between next-gen APIs, like DirectX 12 and Vulkan, and commonly used APIs today.
Topics discussed
- Course Introduction and Welcome
- Next-Generation Graphics APIs: Similarities and Differences
- A Whirlwind Tour of Vulkan
- Direct3D 12
- Using Next-Generation APIs on Mobile GPUs
- Setting up Your Frame: How to Deal With an Asynchronous World
- Porting Source 2 to Vulkan
- Porting Unity to New APIs
Click here to view presentations
Advances in Real-Time Rendering in Games course
Modern video games employ a variety of sophisticated algorithms to produce ground-breaking 3D rendering pushing the visual boundaries and interactive experience of rich environments. This course brings state-of-the-art and production-proven rendering techniques for fast, interactive rendering of complex and engaging virtual worlds of video games.
This year the course includes speakers from the makers of several innovative game companies, such as Bungie, Electronic Arts / Frostbite, Guerrilla Games, Studio Gobo, Remedy, Ready at Dawn, MediaMolecule, Epic Games, and Ubisoft Entertainment.
Topics Discussed
- Towards Unified and Physically-Based Volumetric Lighting in Frostbite
- Stochastic Screen-Space Reflections
- The Real-time Volumetric Cloudscapes of Horizon: Zero Dawn
- A Novel Sampling Algorithm for Fast and Stable Real-Time Volume Rendering
- Sparkly but not too Sparkly! A Stable and Robust Procedural Sparkle Effect
- Multi-Scale Global Illumination in Quantum Break
- Rendering the Alternate History of The Order: 1886
- Learning from Failure: a Survey of Promising, Unconventional and Mostly Abandoned Renderers for ‘Dreams PS4’, a Geometrically Dense, Painterly UGC Game’
- Dynamic Occlusion with Signed Distance Fields
- GPU-Driven Rendering Pipelines