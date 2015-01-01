SIGGRAPH 2015

An Overview of Next-Generation Graphics API

A presentation with contributions from NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft, Google, Valve, Unity, and Oxide Games, topics cover the similarities and difference between next-gen APIs, like DirectX 12 and Vulkan, and commonly used APIs today.

Topics discussed

Course Introduction and Welcome

Next-Generation Graphics APIs: Similarities and Differences

A Whirlwind Tour of Vulkan

Direct3D 12

Using Next-Generation APIs on Mobile GPUs

Setting up Your Frame: How to Deal With an Asynchronous World

Porting Source 2 to Vulkan

Porting Unity to New APIs

Advances in Real-Time Rendering in Games course

Modern video games employ a variety of sophisticated algorithms to produce ground-breaking 3D rendering pushing the visual boundaries and interactive experience of rich environments. This course brings state-of-the-art and production-proven rendering techniques for fast, interactive rendering of complex and engaging virtual worlds of video games.

This year the course includes speakers from the makers of several innovative game companies, such as Bungie, Electronic Arts / Frostbite, Guerrilla Games, Studio Gobo, Remedy, Ready at Dawn, MediaMolecule, Epic Games, and Ubisoft Entertainment.

Topics Discussed