Siggraph 2011 Stereoscopy Course

STEREOSCOPY, FROM XY TO Z

siggraph 2011 - VANCOUVER

WEDNESDAY, 10 AUGUST 9:00 AM - 12:15 PM | West Building, Rooms 109/110

The comprehensive course on stereoscopy for technical artists and graphics developers, covering the theory, advanced techniques for the production of stereoscopic computer graphics projects, and presenting the artistic, aesthetic and interaction fundamentals necessary to achieve comfortable & elegant stereoscopic experiences that make your audience happy..

Stereoscopy has been very well known since the 19th century. The theory is very simple: just present a left view of a scene to the left eye, and a right view to the right eye, and the viewer's brain perceives the depth of the scene, as if it was real. In 2011, stereoscopy is everywhere, in the latest blockbuster movies in theaters, at home with the proliferation of 3D displays, to gaming on all platforms, and even on the go with the new wave of capable portable devices. As simple as is the concept, the realization of a comfortable and convincing stereoscopic experience for the user implies many aesthetics and technical considerations that revolutionize our way of creating graphics content.

This comprehensive course on stereoscopy for graphics computer is intended for technical artists and graphics developers working on animations, cartoons, games or real-time projects looking to acquire a solid understanding on the fundamentals and advanced techniques of stereo, and the art of making it look elegant and comfortable for the audience.

Aside from learning left from right, topics include the standard stereo projection techniques, explanation of the depth perception and the comfortable factors for the audience, recommended practices of depth as a storytelling tool, specific use case of stereo in gaming and real-time application, details on the conversion of 2D content and cartoon to 3D, guidance on new creative choices and usage of the depth in an aesthetic way.

Speakers

Samuel Gateau ( sgateau@nvidia.com )

NVIDIA - Santa Clara, CA, USA

Robert Neuman

Walt Disney Animation Studio - Canyon Country, CA, USA

Marc Salvati

OLM Digital - Tokyo, JAPAN

Schedule

Welcome (5’)

Fundamentals (35’) Stereoscopy Fundamentals – (15’) SG How does it work? Glossary Depth Perception – (20’) SG Virtual vs. Real world Computing Parallax Parallax budget

Comfort (50’) Stereopsis and 3D Hints – (30’) MS 3D hints Stereopsis Range disparity Window violation Depth as a Storytelling Tool – (20’) RN Comfort Limits (rules are made to be broken) Gimmick vs. Immersion in Film History "Scoring" depth like a Film's Music Score

From XY to Z (60’) Real-time & Gaming Techniques – (30’) SG Projection matrix Graphics Engine in stereo Performance Gaming and Interaction Cartoon authoring for 3D – (30’) MS 2D elements HIT Convey 2D concept into 3D 2D/3D conversion

Aesthetic (40’) Creative choices for 3D – (20’) RN 2D vs. 3D Film Aesthetics Lens Choice and Blocking Composition and Staging Depth of Field Managing a depth budget – (20’) RN Result Driven Camera Setup Character Roundness The floating window

Questions (5’)

Siggraph course page:

http://www.siggraph.org/s2011/content/stereoscopy-xy-z-0

Course Presentations

SG:

Stereoscopy_From_XY_To_Z.SG.pdf

RN:

Stereoscopy_From_XY_To_Z-RobertNeuman.pdf

MS:

olm_s3d_stereopsis_3DhintsNOPICS.pdf

olm_s3d_cartoonAuthoringFor3DNOPICS.pdf



