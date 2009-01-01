SIGGRAPH 2009

Topic Presenter(s)

Advances in GPU-based Image Processing and Computer Vision Slides (PDF) Lecture Video (.mp4) As a massively parallel processor, the GPU is well-suited for performing "per-pixel" operations in image processing and computer vision. However, new changes in hardware, software, and algorithm mappings allow entire vision algorithms to be performed solely on GPU. This session summarizes how GPU programming now goes beyond per-pixel mappings and is accelerating image-feature processing and handling, frequency domain processing, graph cuts segmentation, and more. James Fung, NVIDIA Corporation

3D Vision Technology - Develop, Design, Play in 3D Stereo Slides (PDF) Lecture Video (.mp4) A detailed technical overview of implementing a 3D stereo experience in your application. Specifically, this session addresses the use cases you must address to create compelling 3D stereo applications, with an emphasis on some key technology challenges and how many of them are easily addressed by some basic implementation patterns. If you're a 3D graphics developer, you will gain a complete set of knowledge on how to implement outstanding 3D stereo applications. This talk will also include a presentation from CAPCOM on their new Resident Evil 5 game, which was build to completely support stereo 3D effects, including both "depth of field" and "out of field" effects. Samuel Gateau, NVIDIA Corporation Masaru Ijuuin, CAPCOM

Creating Immersive Environments With NVIDIA APEX Slides (PDF) Video (.mp4) This talk introduces APEX, which greatly speeds up content development by providing artist-friendly tools as well as a framework that enables turn-key solutions without a lot of engineering effort. Find out about our newly expanded suite of APEX packages (Matrix-like destruction, cinematic smoke, free-flowing clothing, fully destructible forests, interactive leaves and other ground debris, and weapon-impact effects) and see real-world game examples in which artists were quickly able to convert static environments into dynamic ones. Discover how you can enhance your games and provide a truly immersive game experience. Jean Bordes and Monier Maher, NVIDIA Corporation

Alternative Rendering Pipelines on NVIDIA CUDA Slides (PDF) Lecture Video (.mp4) Demo Video (WMV) This session shows how NVIDIA CUDA can be used for solving complex graphics problems. Ray tracing and REYES are known for being hungry consumers of computational power, and CUDA is a perfect tool for increasing performance. The speakers present their approaches to implementing ray tracing and REYES on CUDA, and show how to use CUDA features to achieve interactive performance. Andrei Tatarinov and Alexander Kharlamov, NVIDIA Corporation

Efficient Ray Tracing on NVIDIA GPUs (OptiX) Slides (PDF) Lecture Video (.mp4) Learn about a new general programming interface for conducting incredibly fast ray tracing on NVIDIA GPUs using C for CUDA. This new technology is valuable for anyone who wants to build a high-performance tracing renderer (interactive or off-line), accelerate an existing ray-tracing renderer, add ray-trace capabilities to raster renderers, or even perform generic ray-tracing functions. Steve Parker and Phillip Miller, NVIDIA Corporation

Accelerating Realism With the NVIDIA Scene Graph (SceniX) Slides (PDF) Lecture Video (.mp4) The NVIDIA Scene Graph quietly powers many of the world's most demanding real-time design environments. Learn how applications can adopt this technology to greatly increase their real-time performance, interactive scene size, and rendering realism through a highly tuned scene graph, distributed GPU rendering, CgFX, and now even ray tracing. Holger Kunz and Phillip Miller, NVIDIA Corporation

Multi-Layer, Dual-Resolution Screen-Space Ambient Occlusion Slides (PDF) This talk describes a general method for rendering higher-quality screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO) by using depth-peeled layers and an enlarged frustum, as well as a dual-resolution method for improving the performance of any SSAO algorithm.