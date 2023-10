Share Your Science: Using Virtual Reality to Optimize User Experience

EASE VR Co-Founders Prithvi Kandanda, CEO and Fred Spencer, CTO share how they are using NVIDIA GPUs and real-time analytics to understand a user’s behavior in virtual environments. Use cases and applications vary across industries and including retail, sports, social, manufacturing, and entertainment. Learn more about EASE VR at https://easevr.com. Share your GPU-accelerated science with