Share Your Science: Using Deep Learning to Automatically Detect Geophysical Features

Chiyuan Zhang, PhD student at MIT talks about his joint project with Shell using GPUs and deep learning to automatically detect subsurface faults from seismic traces for oil and gas exploration. Using a Tesla K80 GPU, CUDA, cuBLAS and the cuDNN-accelerated Mocha.jl deep learning framework, the researchers were able to speed-up up their experiments nearly