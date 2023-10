Share Your Science: Real-Time Facial Reenactment of YouTube Videos

Matthias Niessner of Stanford University shares how his team of researchers are using TITAN X GPUs and CUDA to manipulate YouTube videos with real-time facial reenactment that works with any commodity webcam. The project called ‘Face2Face’ captures the facial expressions of both the source and target video using a dense photometric consistency measure. Reenactment is