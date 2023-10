Share Your Science: Pushing the Limits of Computational Photography

Daniel Ambrosi, Artist and Photographer, is using NVIDIA GPUs in the Amazon cloud and CUDA to create giant 2D-stitched HDR panoramas called “Dreamscapes.” Ambrosi applies a modified version of Google’s DeepDream neural net visualization code to his original panoramic landscape images to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces of art. For more information visit http://www.danielambrosi.com/Dreamscapes. Share your