Share Your Science: Machine Learning Helps Fortune 500 Companies Hunt Cyber Attacks and Outages

Leo Meyerovich, CEO of Graphistry Inc., shares how GPUs and machine learning are protecting the largest companies and organizations in the world by visually alerting them of attacks and big outages. Using NVIDIA GPUs and CUDA, the graph analysis cloud platform is able to help the company’s response and hunting team sift through 100M+ alerts