Share Your Science: Improving the Geolocation Accuracy of Aerial and Orbital Imagery with GPUs

Devin White, Senior Researcher at Oak Ridge National Laboratory shares how they are using GPUs to improve the geolocation accuracy of imagery collected by a satellite, manned aircraft, or an unmanned aerial system. Using Tesla K80 GPUs and CUDA, the researchers in the Geographic Information Science and Technology Group at ORNL developed a sensor-agnostic, plugin-based