Share Your Science: Exploring the Wonders of the World in Virtual Reality

Dominic Eskofier, co-founder of realities.io shares how they are using GPUs for their photogrammetric virtual reality app, Realities on Steam. The app transports users to some of the most mesmerizing places around the world – like ancient Mayan temples in Guatemala – with the push of a button. Using CUDA with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980