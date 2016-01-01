SHARE YOUR GROUNDBREAKING WORK IN VIRTUAL REALITY

Are you doing cutting-edge work in virtual reality? The ECS VR Showcase is an opportunity for eight teams to present their innovative work, with the winning team receiving $30,000 in cash and prizes.

The Emerging Companies Summit is part of the GPU Technology Conference. GTC is the world’s largest GPU acceleration conference. It takes place in San Jose from the 4th to the 7th of April. By taking part in the ShowCase teams will get exposure to the entire audience at GTC including investors and mentors from the Emerging Companies Summit. They will also receive complementary pitch training as part of the package. The winning team will receive $30,000 in cash and prizes at the Emerging Companies Summit dinner on the 6th of April.

At NVIDIA we have been exploring gaming and entertainment applications in VR for quite a while now, but we know that VR has uses far beyond this. It will revolutionize product design, architecture, shopping, medicince, therapy, art and many other fields. We are really excited about this and we want to give pioneers a chance for exposure.

For this event we are looking for teams developing VR applications for science, technology, education, art and medicine so if you are working on something you think is appropriate get in touch today.

The 8 finalists will be offered:

A free demonstration 15' x 15' space in the GTC 2016 Exhibition space.

Complimentary All-Access Pass for team members to GTC 2016 (All access to Sessions, Hands-on Labs and the GTC Party).

Pitch Training prior to the event

The 8 finalists will present on stage during the VR Showcase event on April 6. Each team will have 5 minutes to pitch their product and 3 minutes to answer questions from the judges and hosts. The judges will visit each company’s demonstration space during the day to experience the VR applications.

The winner will be announced the evening of April 6 at the ECS Awards Dinner.

Interested? You can find out more about the event and apply here.