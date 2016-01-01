Shadertoy Contest 2016 Announced

If you are into shaders, procedural content and hacking, the Shadertoy Competition 2016 starts on July 3rd! Just like every year, Shadertoy organizes a one month-long competition where the best and most talented shader writers in the world show off their skills and win honor and pride. Anybody can participate, it is online and it is free! #ShadertoyCompetition

This year’s competition has a new format. Whereas in previous editions all competitors had a month to complete one shader, this year the competition has three different challenges, each concerning a different aspect of shader making.

On July 3rd, the details of the first challenge will be released and each week after that a new challenge will be available. All participants will have a whole week to come up with their best solution. As in every competition, there is a winner and points will be given to the best entries at the end of each of the three challenges. The leaderboard will be public during the competition. Naturally, the winner of the competition will be the author whose three shader entries accumulate the most points.

NVIDIA is thrilled to be a sponsor of Shadertoy Competition 2016

If you've never seen what can be done just with a fragment shader, check out a couple of examples: