Scaling TensorFlow and Caffe to 256 GPUs

IBM Research unveiled a “Distributed Deep Learning” (DDL) library that enables cuDNN-accelerated deep learning frameworks like TensorFlow, Caffe, Torch and Chainer to scale to tens of IBM servers leveraging hundreds of GPUs. “With the DDL library, it took us just 7 hours to train ImageNet-22K using ResNet-101 on 64 IBM Power Systems servers that have