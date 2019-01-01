Ray Tracing Essentials, Part 1: Basics of Ray Tracing

在本次演讲中，NVIDIA的Eric Haines讲述了光线和路径追踪的基础知识。首先，他定义了光线并指出了光线对计算机图形学中的不同操作有何用处。例如，可以投射光线以测试阴影。 早在1980年，Whitted就引入了递归光线投射的概念，即光线追踪。随后， Cook和其他人于1984年探索了光线的迸发如何产生更加精细的效果，例如柔和的阴影和光泽的反射。 接下来，Kajiya于1986年引入了光线渲染方程，展示了如何使用路径跟踪来解决光线渲染的问题。光线追踪的整个领域都旨在使用这项极其简单而原始的事物--光线，并探索如何最有效地使用它来创建无与伦比的真实感的图像
In this talk NVIDIA’s Eric Haines runs through the basics of ray and path tracing. To begin, he defines a ray and notes how it is useful for different operations in computer graphics. Rays can be cast to test for shadows, for example. In 1980, Whitted introduced the idea of recursive ray casting, known as ray tracing. Cook and others in 1984 explored how bursts of rays could create more elaborate effects, such as soft shadows and glossy reflections. Kajiya introduced the Rendering Equation in 1986, showing how it could be solved using path tracing. This whole field of ray tracing takes an extremely simple primitive - the ray - and explores how to most effectively use it to create images of unparalleled realism.