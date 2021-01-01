Download Opacity Micro-Map (OMM) SDK

System Recommendations

CPU Baker GPU Baker OMM Sample
Operating System Windows 10/11 or Ubuntu Linux 22.04 or similar Windows 10 or 11 Windows 10 or 11
Supported GPUs N/A Any DX12 or VK1.1 capable
NVIDIA GPU supporting shader model 6.0 or later		 Any RTX enabled GPU
Supported Drivers N/A Graphics driver 520 or newer Graphics driver 520 or newer


Latest Version of OMM SDK


OMM SDK 1.0


Features

  • (GPU Baker): General memory improvements.
  • (GPU Baker): Enable embedded SPIRV shaders also on Linux.
  • (CPU Baker): Adding support for UNORM8 texture format, to speed up the baking operation.
  • (CPU Baker): Conservative baking using multiple texture slices (OMM generation for MIP-mapped textures)
  • (General): C-compatible interface for maximal compatibility

FAQ

Q: Who is Opacity Micro-Maps for?

A: Opacity Micro-Maps are used to accelerate ray tracing of high detail geometry by efficiently encoding the opacity states of micro-triangles and micro meshes. Traditionally high detail opacity information is constructed via alpha textures, however, for ray tracing this normally involves costly alpha evaluation in shaders to generate the desired result.
Opacity Micro-Maps is a solution that can either remove the need for shader invocations entirely (by approximating the original geometry), or drastically reduce the number required of shader invocations without any loss in quality. OMMs will generally be an accelerator for applications that have traditional alpha testing or alpha blending as part of the ray tracing workloads.


Q: Who is Opacity Micro-Map SDK for?

A: Opacity Micro-Map SDK is used to automatically convert existing alpha tested or alpha blended assets to opacity micro-maps without the need to manually convert existing, or author new, content. The asset-to-OMM conversion is done entirely by the SDK by parsing and analyzing the existing alpha texture and geometry to produce highly optimized and efficient OMM data ready for consumption by DirectX 12 or Vulkan. The conversion can either be done at runtime, by the GPU baker, or offline by the CPU baker when pre-processing of assets is more practical. Which version to use depends on the capabilities of the build infrastructure, packaging, and title content. See the SDK integration guide for more in depth discussion.


Q: What APIs does this work on?

A: OMMs are supported on DirectX and Vulkan. The OMM SDK however can optionally run without any graphics API which is useful in cases where OMM data is processed on one system while consumed on another.


Q: What hardware does this work on?

A: OMMs are supported on any RTX GPU. Ada Lovelace GPUs have native hardware that accelerate the performance.


Q: Will it run on game consoles?

A: Opacity Micro-Maps are not supported on consoles.


Q: Does performance increase only when ray tracing is available?

A: Opacity Micro-Maps are used to accelerate ray tracing workloads only.