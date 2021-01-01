A: Opacity Micro-Map SDK is used to automatically convert existing alpha tested or alpha blended assets to opacity micro-maps without the need to manually convert existing, or author new, content. The asset-to-OMM conversion is done entirely by the SDK by parsing and analyzing the existing alpha texture and geometry to produce highly optimized and efficient OMM data ready for consumption by DirectX 12 or Vulkan. The conversion can either be done at runtime, by the GPU baker, or offline by the CPU baker when pre-processing of assets is more practical. Which version to use depends on the capabilities of the build infrastructure, packaging, and title content. See the SDK integration guide for more in depth discussion.