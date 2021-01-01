Download Opacity Micro-Map (OMM) SDK
System Recommendations
|CPU Baker
|GPU Baker
|OMM Sample
|Operating System
|Windows 10/11 or Ubuntu Linux 22.04 or similar
|Windows 10 or 11
|Windows 10 or 11
|Supported GPUs
|N/A
|Any DX12 or VK1.1 capable
NVIDIA GPU supporting shader model 6.0 or later
|Any RTX enabled GPU
|Supported Drivers
|N/A
|Graphics driver 520 or newer
|Graphics driver 520 or newer
Latest Version of OMM SDK
OMM SDK 1.0
Features
- (GPU Baker): General memory improvements.
- (GPU Baker): Enable embedded SPIRV shaders also on Linux.
- (CPU Baker): Adding support for UNORM8 texture format, to speed up the baking operation.
- (CPU Baker): Conservative baking using multiple texture slices (OMM generation for MIP-mapped textures)
- (General): C-compatible interface for maximal compatibility
FAQ
A: Opacity Micro-Maps are used to accelerate ray tracing of high detail geometry by efficiently encoding the opacity states of micro-triangles and micro meshes. Traditionally high detail opacity information is constructed via alpha textures, however, for ray tracing this normally involves costly alpha evaluation in shaders to generate the desired result.
Opacity Micro-Maps is a solution that can either remove the need for shader invocations entirely (by approximating the original geometry), or drastically reduce the number required of shader invocations without any loss in quality. OMMs will generally be an accelerator for applications that have traditional alpha testing or alpha blending as part of the ray tracing workloads.
A: Opacity Micro-Map SDK is used to automatically convert existing alpha tested or alpha blended assets to opacity micro-maps without the need to manually convert existing, or author new, content. The asset-to-OMM conversion is done entirely by the SDK by parsing and analyzing the existing alpha texture and geometry to produce highly optimized and efficient OMM data ready for consumption by DirectX 12 or Vulkan. The conversion can either be done at runtime, by the GPU baker, or offline by the CPU baker when pre-processing of assets is more practical. Which version to use depends on the capabilities of the build infrastructure, packaging, and title content. See the SDK integration guide for more in depth discussion.
A: OMMs are supported on DirectX and Vulkan. The OMM SDK however can optionally run without any graphics API which is useful in cases where OMM data is processed on one system while consumed on another.
A: OMMs are supported on any RTX GPU. Ada Lovelace GPUs have native hardware that accelerate the performance.
A: Opacity Micro-Maps are not supported on consoles.
A: Opacity Micro-Maps are used to accelerate ray tracing workloads only.