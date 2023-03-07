NVIDIA API (NVAPI)

NVAPI is NVIDIA's core software development kit that allows direct access to NVIDIA GPUs and drivers on all Windows platforms. NVAPI provides support for operations such as querying the installed driver version, enumerating GPUs and displays, monitoring GPU memory consumption, clocks, and temperature, DirectX and HLSL extensions, and more.

NVAPI with Shader Execution Reordering (SER)

SER is a new scheduling system that reorders shading work on-the-fly for better execution efficiency. It is useful on ray traced workloads, as it achieves maximum parallelism and performance from path tracing shaders. It is an NVIDIA API extension, making it very simple and easy to leverage.


More information can be found in our SER Whitepaper.

Download NVAPI

System Requirements

NvAPI
Required Files
nvapi.h
Operating System
The current version of NvAPI is supported on Windows XP, Windows Vista and later, both 32-bit and 64-bit architectures. Some API calls are OS specific - see the individual calls for OS support information.
NVIDIA Graphics Driver Version
NvAPI is supported on ForceWare driver versions 81.20 and up. See the individual calls for specific driver version information.
DRS APIs
DRS Programming Guide

NVAPI R535

07/03/2023

Download Documentation

Release Notes

NVAPI R535

  • Driver Management: Initialization and driver version controls.
  • GPU Management: Enumeration of physical and logical GPUs. Thermal and Cooling controls.
  • Display Management: Enumeration of NVIDIA displays, display position and timings controls.
  • System Management: Ability to query chipset and system specific information.
  • Connecting and Configuring Monitors: Ability to set views on multiple target monitors.

Archives

Access older versions and release notes at this link.

Resources

Documentation

Detailed information to help you integrate and troubleshoot NVAPI.

Read NVAPI Documentation

Forums

Got a question? Ask us on the NVIDIA Developer Forums.

Visit Forums