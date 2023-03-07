NVIDIA API (NVAPI)
NVAPI is NVIDIA's core software development kit that allows direct access to NVIDIA GPUs and drivers on all Windows platforms. NVAPI provides support for operations such as querying the installed driver version, enumerating GPUs and displays, monitoring GPU memory consumption, clocks, and temperature, DirectX and HLSL extensions, and more.
NVAPI with Shader Execution Reordering (SER)
SER is a new scheduling system that reorders shading work on-the-fly for better execution efficiency. It is useful on ray traced workloads, as it achieves maximum parallelism and performance from path tracing shaders. It is an NVIDIA API extension, making it very simple and easy to leverage.
System Requirements
|Required Files
|Operating System
|NVIDIA Graphics Driver Version
|DRS APIs
NVAPI R535
Release Notes
NVAPI R535
- Driver Management: Initialization and driver version controls.
- GPU Management: Enumeration of physical and logical GPUs. Thermal and Cooling controls.
- Display Management: Enumeration of NVIDIA displays, display position and timings controls.
- System Management: Ability to query chipset and system specific information.
- Connecting and Configuring Monitors: Ability to set views on multiple target monitors.
