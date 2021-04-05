Download the Nvidia Image Scaling SDK
System Requirements
|
|Hardware Support
|Compatible with modern GPUs such as NVIDIA (GTX or higher), AMD, Intel & Consoles
|Operating System
|Compatible with Windows and Linux
|Render API Support
|DX11, DX12, Vulkan
|Engine Requirements
|
NVIDIA Image Scaling SDK
An Open-Source Scaling & Sharpening SDK for All Platforms
Image Scaling SDK includes:
FAQ
A: It is an open source, best-in-class, spatial upscaler and sharpening algorithm that works cross-platform on all GPUs.
A: DLSS uses AI, motion vectors, and prior frames to deliver the best image quality and performance. Spatial upscalers use only the current frame and a non-AI algorithm. DLSS is unique in boosting frame rates while maintaining image quality comparable to native resolution. Spatial upscalers tradeoff image quality to boost performance.
A: MIT License