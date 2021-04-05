Engine Requirements

Support High-level Shader Language (HSLS) model 5 The HLSL shader integration requires DirectX11 or DirectX12 support. Support a high-quality anti-aliasing technique like TAA or FXAA. Ability to negatively bias the LOD for textures and geometry. One each shader call (i.e., each frame), provide: The raw color texture for the frame (in HDR or SDR in display-referred color-space) The output texture with the right dimensions For NVScaler: scale and sharpness values along with configuration and coefficients For NVSharpen: sharpness value and configuration values