NVIDIA RTX IO plugs into Microsoft’s DirectStorage API , which is a next-generation storage architecture designed for gaming PCs equipped with state-of-the-art NVMe SSDs and the complex workloads that modern games require. Together, the streamlined and parallelized APIs, specifically tailored for games, dramatically reduce overhead and maximize performance and bandwidth from NVMe SSDs to RTX IO-enabled GPUs.

Vulkan

Two new NVIDIA Vulkan extensions to accelerate RTX IO are supported on both Linux and Windows. VK_NV_memory_decompression handles decompressing assets on GPU, and VK_NV_copy_memory_indirect handles copying decompressed data to Vulkan buffers/images. These extensions are released in the Vulkan 1.3.233 update and supported in the latest GRD release.

This enables Vulkan applications and games across multiple platforms with faster transfer of assets from disk to GPU memory. Standardizing on the use of GDeflate format in Vulkan allows cross compatibility across many games.