RTX Coffee Break: Ray Traced Reflections and Denoising (9:52 minutes)

Reproducing accurate reflections has always been a big challenge in game development. Artists and engineers traditionally needed to apply a complex set of connected solutions – and even then, the results can be jarring. Edward explains how ray tracing and denoising solves this. Five Things to Remember: Prior solutions such as SSR (Screen Space Reflection)

