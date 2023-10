RTX Backstage: 10 Questions for Nixxes About the Awesome PC Tech in Shadow of the Tomb Raider

The Tomb Raider series has always pushed the envelope technologically… the original release in 1996 was the first 3D game many players ever tried.

The post RTX Backstage: 10 Questions for Nixxes About the Awesome PC Tech in Shadow of the Tomb Raider appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.