Robot Tamer Madeline Gannon: New Platform Will Bring Machines to Heel at Scale

Training, testing and coding robots is a grueling process. Our recently launched Isaac platform promises to change all that. Few know that better than roboticist Madeline Gannon. For the past month, she’s been hard at work developing a robotic art installation in her research studio in the Polish Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Her development sprint Read article >

The post Robot Tamer Madeline Gannon: New Platform Will Bring Machines to Heel at Scale appeared first on The Official NVIDIA Blog.