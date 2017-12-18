Robot Rodeo: Multitude of Mechanical Marvels Carry the Day at GTC Japan

In a country known for its hospitality, attendees of GTC Japan, the final leg in our global tour GPU Technology Conferences, were warmly greeted and offered a beverage. The courteous host wasn’t human, but a cute, cylindrical rolling robot, named Orion Star. Outfitted with an NVIDIA Jetson AI module, it autonomously zipped around the room, Read article >

The post Robot Rodeo: Multitude of Mechanical Marvels Carry the Day at GTC Japan appeared first on The Official NVIDIA Blog.