Researchers and Robots Swarm Japan’s RoboCup Competition

Some robots played soccer. Others tackled picking and packing duties in a simulated warehouse. Still others competed to see which could tackle household chores, like setting the table. 100,000 spectators — including 3,000 students and scientists — joined thousands of robots like these last week in Nagoya, Japan, for RoboCup 2017, the world’s largest robotics […]

The post Researchers and Robots Swarm Japan’s RoboCup Competition appeared first on The Official NVIDIA Blog.