NVIDIA GameWorks Research

Our research team is working on leading edge visual effects and has published several papers at Siggraph, GTC and other conferences. The research topics span a wide range of technologies including large scale fluid simulations, strain based dynamics, unified particle physics, voxel based global illumination, and real time multi-layered clothing simulation.

  • N. Chentanez, M. Müller M. Macklin, T.Y. Kim, Fast Grid-Free Surface TrackingACM Transactions on Graphics (SIGGRAPH 2015), 34(4)(PDF)

  • M. Müller, N. Chentanez, T.Y. Kim, M. Macklin, Air Meshes for Robust Collision HandlingACM Transactions on Graphics (SIGGRAPH 2015), 34(4)(PDF) (video)

  • J. Bender, M. Müller, M. Macklin, Position-Based Simulation Methods in Computer GraphicsEUROGRAPHICS Tutorial Notes, 2015, Zürich, May 4-8(PDF)

  • M. Müller, N. Chentanez, T.Y. Kim, M. Macklin Strain Based Dynamicsin Proceedings of ACM SIGGRAPH / EUROGRAPHICS Symposium on Computer Animation (SCA), 2014, Copenhagen, July 21-23, 2014(PDF)

  • N. Chentanez, M. MüllerT.Y. Kim, Coupling 3D Eulerian, Height Field and Particle Methods for the Simulation of Large Scale Liquid Phenomenain Proceedings of ACM SIGGRAPH / EUROGRAPHICS Symposium on Computer Animation (SCA), 2014, Copenhagen, July 21-23, 2014, (PDF)

  • M. Macklin, M. Müller, N. Chentanez, T.Y. Kim, Unified Particle Physics for Real-Time Applications, ACM Transactions on Graphics (SIGGRAPH 2014), 33(4),  (PDF)(project page)

  • J. Bender, M. Müller, M. A. Otaduy, M. Teschner, M. Macklin, A Survey on Position-Based Simulation Methods in Computer GraphicsComputer Graphics Forum, 2014(PDF)

  • M. Macklin, M. MüllerPosition Based Fluids, ACM Transactions on Graphics (SIGGRAPH 2013), 32(4),  (PDF)(video) 

  • M. Müller, N. Chentanez, T.Y. Kim, Real Time Dynamic Fracturwith Volumetric Approximate Convex Decompositions, ACM Transactions on Graphics (SIGGRAPH 2013), 32(4),  (PDF), (video) 

  • J. Bender, M. Müller, M. A. Otaduy, M. Teschner,  Position-based Methods for the Simulation of Solid Objects in Computer Graphicsin EUROGRAPHICS 2013 State of the Art Report, Girona, Spain, May 6-10 2013, (PDF), (BibTex)

  • M. Müller, T.Y. Kim, N. Chentanez,  Fast Simulation of Inextensible Hair and Fur in Proceedings of Virtual Reality Interactions and Physical Simulations (VRIPhys) Darmstadt, Germany, December 6-7 2012, (PDF)(video)

  • N. Chentanez, M. Müller, Mass-Conserving Eulerian Liquid Simulation in Proceedings of ACM SIGGRAPH / EUROGRAPHICS Symposium on Computer Animation (SCA), 2012, Lausanne, Switzerland, July 29-31, 2012 (PDF) (video)

  • T. Y. Kim, N. Chentanez, M. Müller, Long Range Attachments - A Method to Simulate Inextensible Clothing in Computer Gamesin Proceedings of ACM SIGGRAPH / EUROGRAPHICS Symposium on Computer Animation (SCA), 2012, Lausanne, Switzerland, July 29-31, 2012 (PDF) (video)

  • B. Solenthaler, P. Bucher, N. Chentanez, M. Müller, M.Gross, SPH Based Shallow Water SimulationProceedings of Virtual Reality Interactions and Physical Simulations (VRIPhys), pp 39-46, Lyon, France, December 5-6 2011, best paper award, (PDF)(video)(BibTex)

  • M. Müller, N. Chentanez, Adding Physics to Animated Characters with Oriented ParticlesProceedings of Virtual Reality Interactions and Physical Simulations (VRIPhys), pp 83-91, Lyon, France, December 5-6 2011 (PDF)(BibTex) (slides)

  • N. Chentanez, M. MüllerA Fluid Pressure Solver Handling Separating Solid Boundary Conditions in Proceedings of ACM SIGGRAPH / EUROGRAPHICS Symposium on Computer Animation (SCA), 2011 (PDF)(video) (best rated paper) (slides)

  • M. Müller, N. Chentanez, Solid Simulation with Oriented Particles, ACM Transactions on Graphics (SIGGRAPH 2011), 30(4), pp 92:1-92:10 (PDF)(video) (ff video) (slides)(BibTex)

  • N. Chentanez, M. MüllerReal-Time Eulerian Water Simulation Using a Restricted Tall Cell Grid, ACM Transactions on Graphics (SIGGRAPH 2011), 30(4), pp 82:1-82:10 (PDF)(video) (slides) (BibTex)

  • M. Müller, N. Chentanez, Wrinkle Meshesin Proceedings of ACM SIGGRAPH / EUROGRAPHICS Symposium on Computer Animation (SCA), 2010 (PDF)(video) (BibTex)

  • N. Chentanez, M. Müller, Real-Time Simulation of Large Bodies of Water with Small Scale Detailsin Proceedings of ACM SIGGRAPH / EUROGRAPHICS Symposium on Computer Animation (SCA), 2010 (PDF)(video) (BibTex) 

  • M. Müller, Fast and Robust Tracking of Fluid Surfacesin Proceedings of ACM SIGGRAPH / EUROGRAPHICS Symposium on Computer Animation (SCA), 2009 (PDF)(video)(BibTex)

  • M. Müller, Hierarchical Position Based DynamicsProceedings of Virtual Reality Interactions and Physical Simulations (VRIPhys2008), Grenoble, November 13-14 2008 (PDF)(video)
     