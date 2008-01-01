NVIDIA GameWorks Research

Our research team is working on leading edge visual effects and has published several papers at Siggraph, GTC and other conferences. The research topics span a wide range of technologies including large scale fluid simulations, strain based dynamics, unified particle physics, voxel based global illumination, and real time multi-layered clothing simulation.

