Real-Time Ray Tracing’s Rapid Evolution

In March 2018, Epic Games, ILMxLAB, and NVIDIA unveiled “Reflections”, a Star Wars real-time ray tracing cinematic demo running on a $60,000 DGX Workstation. Just one year later, that same photoreal demo can be run on a laptop equipped with a single NVIDIA RTX GPU.

