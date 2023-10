Real-Time Ray Tracing Has Come to Unreal Engine with the Release of UE4.22

Epic Games announced the release of Unreal Engine 4.22. This update introduces early access support for a Real-Time Ray Tracer and a Path Tracer, optimized for DXR (DirectX Raytracing) and NVIDIA RTX series GPUs

