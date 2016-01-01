Real-Time Graphics at Siggraph 2016

There is a lot of cool stuff happening at Siggraph this year for game developers. The Advances in Real-Time Rendering course has become a must attend for graphics developers at the leading edge. Another key course is Open Problems in Real-Time Graphics which talks about the hard problems in computer graphics and how to solve them.

Real-Time Live is a festival of real-time excellence. Come see best of the best compete for the prestigious Best Real-Time Graphics and Interactivity Award.

NVIDIA is a proud sponsor of the VR Village. We also have a huge booth packed with VR and cutting edge rendering technology. On top of that we have 100's of sessions to attend in our booth Theater and our Best of GTC tracks.

See you at the show.

Courses to Attend

ADVANCES IN REAL-TIME RENDERING, PART I

Monday, 25 July, 9:00 am - 12:15 pm, Anaheim Convention Center, Ballroom A

Modern video games employ a variety of sophisticated algorithms to produce ground-breaking 3D rendering that pushes the visual boundaries and interactive experience of rich environments. In this course, experts from Bungie, Naughty Dog, Treyarch, Activision, NVIDIA and other companies present state-of-the-art and production-proven rendering techniques. This includes a session from Louis Bavoil (NVIDIA) and Cyril Crassin (NVIDIA) on Aggregate G-Buffer Anti-Aliasing in Unreal Engine 4 at 11:50.

Learn more here.

For full details of the course as well as presentations from previous years, follow this link.

ADVANCES IN REAL-TIME RENDERING, PART II

Monday, 25 July, 2:00 pm - 5:15 pm, Anaheim Convention Center, Ballroom A

Part Two of a course on state-of-the-art and production-proven rendering techniques from experts at Bungie, Naughty Dog, Treyarch, Activision, and other companies.

Learn more here.

For full details of the course as well as presentations from previous years, follow this link.

OPEN PROBLEMS IN REAL-TIME RENDERING

Tuesday, 26 July, 2:00 pm - 5:15 pm, Anaheim Convention Center, Ballroom 0041 Leading industry experts and researchers discuss the top unsolved problems in real-time rendering, why current solutions don’t work in practice, the desired ideal solution, and the problems that need to be solved to work toward that ideal.

Learn more here.

For full details of the course, follow this link.

Events and Installations to Attend

Real Time Live

Tuesday, 26 July, 5:30-7:15 pm, Hall B

An Interactive Extravaganza

An interactive extravaganza that celebrates real-time achievements at the intersection of ingenious technical skills and creative beauty, Real-Time Live! showcases the latest trends and techniques for pushing the boundaries of interactive visuals.

Best Real-Time Graphics and Interactivity Award

Developers create and showcase the best real-time graphics and interactivity applications possible using today's technologies. The winning team is selected by a jury of top industry talent and announced from the Real-Time Live! stage. Last year's award winner was: Pushing Photorealism in "A Boy and His Kite", Epic Games.

VR VILLAGE sponsored by NVIDIA

Throughout the week at SIGGRAPH 2016, attendees can explore the fascinating potential of real-time immersion in tomorrow’s virtual and augmented realities for telling stories, engaging audiences, and powering real–world applications in health, education, design, and gaming.

NVIDIA at Siggraph

NVIDIA has a huge presence at Siggraph this year with a big booth packed with cool demos and new hardware. We also have many presentations throughout the week including our Best of GPU Technology Conference speaker track, find out more here.