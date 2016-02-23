Ready for Takeoff: Off-the-Shelf Jetson TX1 Carrier Boards Let Developers Soar

Developers looking to bring deep learning to drones, robots and other embedded computing applications can now get a head start. Connect Tech Inc. (CTI), an Ontario, Canada-based embedded-computing group, has launched the Astro Carrier for Jetson TX1. It’s the first commercially available, deployment-ready carrier board for our supercomputing module. Deploying Jetson TX1 into a final product… Read More

