Reading Between The Threads: Shader Intrinsics

Introduction

When writing compute shaders, it’s often necessary to communicate values between threads. This is typically done via shared memory. Kepler GPUs introduced “shuffle” intrinsics, which allow threads of a warp to directly read each other's registers avoiding memory access and synchronization. Shared memory is relatively fast but instructions that operate without using memory of any kind are significantly faster still.

This article discusses those “warp shuffle” and “warp vote” intrinsics and how you can take advantage of them in your DirectX, OpenGL, and Vulkan applications in addition to CUDA. We also provide the ShuffleIntrinsicsVk sample which illustrates basic use cases of those intrinsics.

The intrinsics can be further divided into the following categories:

warp vote - cross warp predicates ballot, all, any

warp shuffle - cross warp data exchange Indexed (any-to-any) shuffle, shuffle up, shuffle down, butterfly (xor) shuffle

fragment quad swizzle - fragment quad data exchange and arithmetic quadshuffle



The vote and shuffle intrinsics (not fragment quad swizzle) are available not just in compute shaders but to all graphics shaders!

How Does Shuffle Help?

There are three main advantages to using warp shuffle and warp vote intrinsics instead of shared memory:

Shuffle/vote replaces a multi-instruction shared memory sequence with a single instruction that avoids using memory, increasing effective bandwidth and decreasing latency.

Shuffle/vote does not use any shared memory which is not available in graphics shaders

Synchronization is within a warp and is implicit in the instruction, so there is no need to synchronize the whole thread block with GroupMemoryBarrierWithGroupSync / groupMemoryBarrier.

Where Can Shuffle Help?

During the port of the EGO® engine to next-gen console, we discovered that warp/wave-level operations enabled substantial optimisations to our light culling system. We were excited to learn that NVIDIA offered production-quality, ready-to-use HLSL extensions to access the same functionality on GeForce GPUs. We were able to exploit the same warp vote and lane access functionality as we had done on console, yielding wins of up to 1ms at 1080p on a GTX 980. We continue to find new optimisations to exploit these intrinsics. Tom Hammersley, Principal Graphics Programmer, Codemasters Birmingham

There are quite a few algorithms (or building blocks) that use shared memory and could benefit from using shuffle intrinsics:

Reductions Computing min/max/sum across a range of data, like render targets for bloom, depth-of-field, or motion blur. Partial reductions can be done per warp using shuffle and then combined with the results from the other warps. This still might involve shared or global memory but at a reduced rate.

List building Light culling, for example might involve shared memory atomics. Their usage can be reduced when computing “slots” per warp or skipped completely if all threads in a warp vote that they don’t need to add any light to the list.

Sorting Shuffle can also be used to implement a faster bitonic sort, especially for data that fits within a warp.



As always, it’s advisable to profile and measure as you are optimizing your shaders!

Threads, Warps and SMs

NVIDIA GPUS, such as those from our Pascal generation, are composed of different configurations of Graphics Processing Clusters (GPCs), Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs), and memory controllers. Threads from compute and graphics shaders are organized in groups called warps that execute in lock-step.

On current hardware, a warp has a width of 32 threads. In case of future changes, it’s a good idea to use the following intrinsics to determine the number of threads within a warp as well as the thread index (or lane) within the current warp:

HLSL: NV_WARP_SIZE NvGetLaneId() GLSL: gl_WarpSizeNV [or gl_SubGroupSizeARB] gl_ThreadInWarpNV [or gl_SubGroupInvocationARB]

The “ShuffleIntrinsicsVk” sample contains a rendermode which maps the lane id within a warp to a color, as illustrated by the following figure:

Warp Vote - Cross Warp Predicates

The warp vote functions allow a shader to evaluate a predicate for each thread and then broadcast the result to all threads within a warp. The all/any variants combine the results of all threads into a single boolean value that then gets broadcast to all threads within a thread group. The ballot variant provides the individual predicates of each thread to all threads within the warp in the form of a 32-bit mask, where each bit corresponds to the predicate of the respective thread.

HLSL: uint NvAny(int predicate) uint NvAll(int predicate) uint NvBallot(int predicate) GLSL: bool anyThreadNV(bool predicate) [or bool anyInvocationARB(bool predicate)] bool allThreadsNV(bool predicate) [or bool allInvocationsARB(bool predicate)] bool allThreadsEqualNV(bool predicate) [or bool allInvocationsEqualARB(bool predicate)] uint ballotThreadNV(bool predicate) [or uint64_t ballotARB(bool predicate)]

The “ShuffleIntrinsicsVk” sample demonstrates how the ballot intrinsic can be used to color code the first and last thread of a warp:

uint activeThreads = ballotThreadNV(true); uint firstLaneId = findLSB(activeThreads); uint lastLaneId = findMSB(activeThreads); if (firstLaneId == gl_ThreadInWarpNV) { oFrag = vec4(1, 1, 0, 0); } else if (lastLaneId == gl_ThreadInWarpNV) { oFrag = vec4(1, 0, 1, 0); } else { oFrag = color; }

Warp Shuffle - Cross Warp Data Exchange

Warp shuffle functions allow active threads within a thread group to exchange data using four different modes (indexed, up, down, xor), as the following figure illustrates:

They all load a value from the current thread, which can be different per thread, and return a value read from another thread whose index can be specified using various methods, depending on the flavor of shuffle. The subsequent discussion of the individual shuffle functions makes use of the following terms:

The data parameter is the 32 bit value to be exchanged across the warp.

parameter is the 32 bit value to be exchanged across the warp. The threadIdValid argument (GLSL only) is an optional value. It holds the value of the predicate that specifies if the source thread from which the current thread reads the data is in range.

argument (GLSL only) is an optional value. It holds the value of the predicate that specifies if the source thread from which the current thread reads the data is in range. The width argument is used for segmenting the thread group in multiple segments which can be used for example to exchange data between 4 groups of 8 lanes in a SIMD manner. If width is less than the warp width, then each subsection of the warp behaves as a separate entity with a starting logical lane ID of 0. A thread may only exchange data with others in its own subsection. Width must have a value which is a power of 2 so that the warp can be subdivided equally; results are undefined if width is not a power of 2, or is a number greater than the warp width.

Note: When a shuffle function attempts to access the value of from an out-of-range thread, it will return the value of the current thread and set threadIdValid to false (if provided as an argument). This is typically not a problem, for example when computing a min/max reduction across the warp, but might need special consideration when computing a sum across the warp.

Indexed Any-to-Any Shuffle

This intrinsic allows a thread to read the value from any thread within the thread group.

HLSL: int NvShfl(int data, uint index, int width = NV_WARP_SIZE) GLSL: int shuffleNV(int data, uint index, uint width, [out bool threadIdValid])

Here, index directly specifies the source thread / lane and must be in the range of 0 to 31.

Shuffle Up and Shuffle Down

The shuffle up and shuffle down intrinsics differ from the the indexed shuffle, since they determine the index of the source thread by adding/subtracting an offset to the current thread index within the warp.

HLSL: int NvShflUp(int data, uint delta, int width = NV_WARP_SIZE) int NvShflDown(int data, uint delta, int width = NV_WARP_SIZE) GLSL: int shuffleUpNV(int data, uint delta, uint width, [out bool threadIdValid]) int shuffleDownNV(int data, uint delta, uint width, [out bool threadIdValid])

Here, the delta argument is the offset that gets subtracted (shuffleUp) or added (shuffleDown) to the current thread id to get the source thread id. This has the effect of shifting the segment up or down by delta threads.

Butterfly/XOR Shuffle

The butterfly (or XOR) shuffle does a bitwise xor between the lane mask and the current thread id to get the source thread id.

HLSL: int NvShflXor(int data, uint laneMask, int width = NV_WARP_SIZE) GLSL: int shuffleXorNV(int data, uint laneMask, uint width, [out bool threadIdValid])

The laneMask parameter specifies value that gets “xor”-ed with the current thread id to get the source thread id.

This can be used to perform a reduction across the warp as shown in the “ShuffleIntrinsicsVK” sample which computes the maximum of a color value across the warp.

vec4 warpMax = color; warpMax = max(warpMax, shuffleXorNV(warpMax, 16,32)); warpMax = max(warpMax, shuffleXorNV(warpMax, 8, 32)); warpMax = max(warpMax, shuffleXorNV(warpMax, 4, 32)); warpMax = max(warpMax, shuffleXorNV(warpMax, 2, 32)); warpMax = max(warpMax, shuffleXorNV(warpMax, 1, 32)); oFrag = warpMax;

Fragment Quad Swizzle - Data Exchange and Arithmetic

There are a few commands in the HLSL and GLSL standard libraries that rely on data from neighboring fragments, e.g computing screen space derivatives or the computing the LOD for texture lookups. For those, our hardware groups fragment shader invocations into 2x2 grids (so called “quads”) and then uses specialized variants of cross warp data exchange as building blocks for the standard library functions.

The quadSwizzle intrinsics (currently GLSL only) expose those building blocks to application developers. There are 6 of those functions that allow fragments within a quad to exchange data:

Replicate the value of a single thread across the quad:

float quadSwizzle0NV(float swizzledValue, [float unswizzledValue]) float quadSwizzle1NV(float swizzledValue, [float unswizzledValue]) float quadSwizzle2NV(float swizzledValue, [float unswizzledValue]) float quadSwizzle3NV(float swizzledValue, [float unswizzledValue])

Data exchange across threads corresponding to pixel neighbors:

float quadSwizzleXNV(float swizzledValue, [float unswizzledValue]) float quadSwizzleYNV(float swizzledValue, [float unswizzledValue])

All those functions will read a floating point operand swizzledValue, which can come from any fragment in the quad. Another optional floating point operand unswizzledValue, which comes from the current fragment, can be added to swizzledValue. The only difference between all these quadSwizzle functions is the location where they get the swizzledValue operand within the 2x2 pixel quad.

Note: If any thread in a 2x2 pixel quad is inactive (i.e. gl_HelperThreadNV or gl_HelperInvocation are false), then the quad is divergent. In this case, quadSwizzle*NV will return 0 for all fragments in the quad.

Hardware and API Support

Hardware Support

All intrinsics discussed in this article are available on our Kepler, Maxwell, and Pascal GPUs, across our Quadro and GeForce graphics cards as well as on our Tegra K1 and Tegra X1 mobile GPUs.

HLSL for DirectX 11 and DirectX 12

NVIDIA provides a mechanism for using the intrinsics from HLSL in DirectX 11 and DirectX 12. Make sure to check out Alexey’s article on how to access the intrinsics using our NVAPI library.

GLSL for OpenGL and Vulkan

Our drivers expose the warp shuffle and warp vote intrinsics as a series of OpenGL GLSL extensions (GL_NV_gpu_shader5, GL_NV_shader_thread_group, GL_NV_shader_thread_shuffle) in addition to the cross-vendor Khronos OpenGL ARB extensions (GL_ARB_shader_group_vote, GL_ARB_shader_ballot)

Most differences between those are minor (“SubGroup” vs “Warp”, “Invocation” vs “Thread”); notable however is that the ARB extensions support implementations with maximum warp widths of 64, whereas the NVIDIA extensions assume a maximum warp width of 32 threads. This is mostly transparent to a shader developer, except that ballotARB returns the bit mask as a 64-bit integer, unlike ballotThreadNV, which returns the bitmask as a 32-bit integer.

For reference, here is how we roughly implement the cross-vendor intrinsics in terms of our native hardware functionality:

uint64_t ballotARB(bool value) { return uint64_t(ballotThreadNV(value)); } float readInvocationARB(float data, uint index) { return shuffleNV(data, index, 32); } float readFirstInvocationARB(data) { // Do ballotThreadNV(true) to get bitmask for active threads // Then find lowest set bit indicating first active thread // Use then as index for shuffleNV return shuffleNV(data, findLSB(ballotThreadNV(true)), 32); }

The GLSL extensions discussed above are already supported by our Vulkan drivers via VK_NV_glsl_shader, which makes them available for experimentation today!

In parallel, we are also working with the respective Khronos working groups in order to find the best way to bring cross-vendor shader intrinsics already standardized in OpenGL over to Vulkan and SPIR-V. We are furthermore working on Vulkan and SPIR-V extensions to expose our native intrinsics, but prioritized the cross-vendor functionality higher, especially since there is notable overlap in functionality.

Intrinsics Cheat Sheet

Note: GLSL provides additional overloads for the shuffle functions that operate on scalar and vector flavors of float, int, unsigned int and bool. In HLSL, those can be implemented easily using asuint and asfloat and multiple calls to the shuffle functions.

Description HLSL GLSL Warp Shuffle indexed shuffle NvShfl shuffleNV

readInvocationARB

readFirstInvocationARB shuffle up NvShflUp shuffleUpNV shuffle down NvShflDown shuffleDownNV butterfly shuffle NvShflXor shuffleXorNV Warp Vote predicate true for all threads NvAll anyThreadNV

anyInvocationARB

predicates equal for all threads allThreadsEqualNV

allInvocationsEqualARB

broadcast predicates to thread group NvBallot ballotThreadNV

ballotARB

Quad Swizzle horizontal quadSwizzleXNV vertical quadSwizzleYNV arbitrary quadSwizzle0NV

quadSwizzle1NV

quadSwizzle2NV

quadSwizzle3NV

helper thread

(fragment shader) gl_HelperThreadNV

gl_HelperInvocation

Thread Index warp size NV_WARP_SIZE gl_WarpSizeNV

gl_SubGroupSizeARB

thread index

(lane id) NvGetLaneId gl_ThreadInWarpNV

gl_SubGroupInvocationARB

Bit masks derived from lane id gl_Thread[OP]EqMaskNV

gl_SubGroup[OP]MaskARB



Where OP = {Eq, Ge, Gt, Le, Lt } Misc Index of current warp gl_WarpIDNV Number of warps per SM gl_WarpsPerSMNV Index of current SM gl_SMIDNV Number of SMs gl_SMCountNV

Sample Code And References

Sample Code

The ShuffleIntrinsicsVK sample is available on Github (Source, documentation) It renders a triangle and uses various intrinsics in the fragment shader to show various use cases.

pass through color

lane id

tag first lane

tag first + last lane

ratio of active lanes

maximum across warp

minimum across warp

gl_WarpIDNV

gl_SMIDNV



Compute

Graphics

DesignWorks Occlusion Culling sample uses shuffle for prefix sum in a compute shader

GTC 2016 presentation: OpenGL Blueprint Rendering uses shuffle in the vertex shader to compute the length of line segments



