Tegra Registered Developer Portal

Welcome to the Tegra Registered Developer Portal, where you'll find everything you need to develop and optimize for Tegra platforms.

Here you will find the latest Tegra news, updates, developer tools, samples, OS images and tips and tricks that aren't available to the public.

Benefits

The Tegra Registered Developer Portal is an important part of NVIDIA's commitment to the Tegra Developer community. It provides a mechanism for us to provide pre-release information and content to our most important developers and enable two way communication about issues and feature requests.

If you have any suggestions on how to improve our developer program or have issues or problems with this program, please contact us here.

Tegra Developer Resources

Obtain the latest Tegra developer resources and tools. Available downloads includes CodeWorks for Android, a single installer package that installs all software tools required to develop for Android on NVIDIA’s Tegra platform. Also available are profiler and debugging tools. Resources are provided exclusively to Tegra Registered Developers.

Download

Report An Issue

We are in the process of improving the bug reporting experience, but until our new system is completed we are using a temporary process.

Developers can file a bug, to report issues. You will be contacted directly via email should additional information be needed.

A link to previous submissions is available at the top of the Bug form, you can use this to review your past submissions. Please do not edit or re-submit your application. Should you need to provide additonal information email us at NVIDIA Developer Contact referencing your orginal report.

Thank you for you patience while we deploy our new system.