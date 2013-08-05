PhysX Downloads

PhysX SDK and Tools Downloads

PhysX 3.x SDK & Tools Binaries Notes
PhysX SDK v3.2.4 PC
Linux
OSX
Android
WinRT/ARM 		7/15/2013
PhysX SDK 3.3.0 PC
Linux
OSX
Android
WinRT_ARM 		12/9/2013
PhysX Visual Debugger (PVD) v2.01 PC 5/8/2013

Note:
- For PhysX SDK source code access please continue using the PhysX Developer Website.

 

3dsMax Plug-Ins

3dsMax Plug-Ins 32-bit 64-bit Notes
3ds Max DCC plug-in 2.8.9 (v03131509)
- PhysX 3.2.3 and PhysX 2.8.4
 
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009


Release Notes
Tutorials

Note:
- Older 3dsMax plug-ins can be downloaded from here.
- 3dsMax 2013 is not supported for v2.7.x and below due to the far more significant 3dsMax SDK compatibility changes compared to 3dsMax 2012. 2.8.x and above will provide support for 2013.

 

Maya Plug-Ins

Maya Plug-Ins 32-bit 64-bit Notes
Maya DCC plug-in 2.8.9 (v03131509)
- PhysX 3.2.3 and PhysX 2.8.4
 
2013
2012
2011
2010
2013
2012
2011
2010
Release Notes
Tutorials

Note:
- Older Maya plug-ins can be downloaded from here.

 

Feedback

We encourage all users to send feedback and report bugs to help improve the quality of the software.