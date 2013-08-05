PhysX Downloads
PhysX SDK and Tools Downloads
|PhysX 3.x SDK & Tools
|Binaries
|Notes
|PhysX SDK v3.2.4
|
PC
Linux
OSX
Android
WinRT/ARM
|7/15/2013
|PhysX SDK 3.3.0
|
PC
Linux
OSX
Android
WinRT_ARM
|12/9/2013
|PhysX Visual Debugger (PVD) v2.01
|PC
|5/8/2013
Note:
- For PhysX SDK source code access please continue using the PhysX Developer Website.
3dsMax Plug-Ins
|3dsMax Plug-Ins
|32-bit
|64-bit
|Notes
|
3ds Max DCC plug-in 2.8.9 (v03131509)
- PhysX 3.2.3 and PhysX 2.8.4
|
2012
2011
2010
2009
|
2012
2011
2010
2009
Note:
- Older 3dsMax plug-ins can be downloaded from here.
- 3dsMax 2013 is not supported for v2.7.x and below due to the far more significant 3dsMax SDK compatibility changes compared to 3dsMax 2012. 2.8.x and above will provide support for 2013.
Maya Plug-Ins
|Maya Plug-Ins
|32-bit
|64-bit
|Notes
|
Maya DCC plug-in 2.8.9 (v03131509)
- PhysX 3.2.3 and PhysX 2.8.4
|
2012
2011
2010
|
2012
2011
2010
|
Release Notes
Tutorials
Note:
- Older Maya plug-ins can be downloaded from here.
