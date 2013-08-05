PhysX Downloads

PhysX 3.x SDK & Tools Binaries Notes PhysX SDK v3.2.4 PC

Linux

OSX

Android

WinRT/ARM 7/15/2013 PhysX SDK 3.3.0 PC

Linux

OSX

Android

WinRT_ARM 12/9/2013 PhysX Visual Debugger (PVD) v2.01 PC 5/8/2013

Note:

- For PhysX SDK source code access please continue using the PhysX Developer Website.

3dsMax Plug-Ins

Note:

- Older 3dsMax plug-ins can be downloaded from here.

- 3dsMax 2013 is not supported for v2.7.x and below due to the far more significant 3dsMax SDK compatibility changes compared to 3dsMax 2012. 2.8.x and above will provide support for 2013.

Maya Plug-Ins

Note:

- Older Maya plug-ins can be downloaded from here.

