LIBACCEL_WSMP

LIBACCEL_WSMP is a library specifically tailored to accelerate the Watson Sparse Matrix Package (WSMP) using NVIDIA GPUs. That is, by augmenting the standard WSMP distribution (i.e. CPU only code) with libaccel_wsmp.so, significant performance improvements (up to 2x or more) relative to the CPU-only performance can be obtained.

Usage

Simply prefix the launch of the program calling WSMP with



LD_PRELOAD=.../libaccel_wsmp.so

LD_PRELOAD=./libaccel_wsmp.so ./wssmp_ex1 Serena.mtx

to invoke GPU acceleration in WSMP. For example, using sample driver program provided below, assuming all the materials are downloaded to your current directory, and that you have obtained a sample matrix, Serena.mtx, from the Flordia Sparse Matrix Collection (at http://www.cise.ufl.edu/research/sparse/matrices/ ) simply useto factorize the Serena matrix using GPU acceleration.

Please see the documentation for further information.

Downloadable materials

ACCEL_WSMP is currently distributed under the NVIDIA REGISTERED DEVELOPER PROGRAM AGREEMENT



Please direct any questions to accel_wsmp@nvidia.com