Chapter 14
Written by Jakub Boksansky and Adam Marrs. In this chapter, we walk through the steps to implement a simple, but sufficiently featured, progressive path tracer to serve as a "known-correct" reference to compare real-time methods against.Download Chapter 14
Chapter 22
Written by Chris Wyman. In this chapter, we cover reservoir sampling - a family of algorithms that, given a stream of N elements, randomly select a K-element subset in a single pass. Usually, K is defined as a small constant, but N need not be known in advance.Download Chapter 22
Chapter 30
Written by Xueqing Yang and Yaobin Ouyang. This chapter presents two real-time techniques for rendering caustics effects with ray tracing. Both techniques are fully dynamic, low cost, and ready-to-use with no data preprocessing requirements.Download Chapter 30
Chapter 46
Written by Juha Sjöholm, Paula Jukarainen, and Tatu Aalto. This chapter presents how all ray tracing based effects were implemented in Remedy Entertainment's Control.
Download Chapter 46
