Ray Tracing Gems II

Rendering experts come together to unearth true “gems” for developers of games, architectural applications, visualization, and more in this exciting era of real-time rendering.

Learn from Ray Tracing Experts

A community of experts reveal their tips and best practices for developers across industries who are interested in this new era of real-time rendering.

For Both Experts and Beginners

Experts share their knowledge, explaining everything from basic ray tracing concepts geared toward beginners to full ray tracing deployment in AAA games.

Open Access—Read for Free

Ray Tracing Gems II will be “Open Access” under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND), “which permits use, duplication, distribution, and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as appropriate credit is given to the original author(s) and the source, a link is provided to the Creative Commons license, and any changes made are indicated.”

Limited Edition Hardcovers

We’ve collaborated with our partners to make four limited edition versions of the book, including custom covers that highlight real-time ray tracing in Fortnite, Control, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Quake II RTX.

Fortnite

rtg2-cover-1-fortnite-2c50-p@2x.jpg

Control

rtg2-cover-2-control-2c50-d@2x.jpg

Watch Dogs: Legion

rtg2-cover-3-watch-dogs-legion-2c50-d@2x.jpg

Quake II RTX

rtg2-cover-4-quake-ii-rtx-2c50-d@2x.jpg

Access Today

Looking to secure your copy today? Use the links below to download the free digital version or purchase a hardcover copy.

