PyTorch 1.0 Accelerated On NVIDIA GPUs

Facebook announced availability of PyTorch 1.0 preview release today at the PyTorch Developer Conference, an event for PyTorch Developer Community. PyTorch is one of the most widely used deep learning frameworks by researchers and developers. PyTorch 1.0, announced by Facebook earlier this year, is a deep learning framework that powers numerous products and services at

The post PyTorch 1.0 Accelerated On NVIDIA GPUs appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.