PyOpenCL
Key Features:
- Maps all of OpenCL into Python.
- Enables run-time code generation (RTCG) for flexible, fast, automatically tuned codes.
- More robustness. (automatic management of object lifetimes, automatic error checking)
- Added convenience: comes with ready-made on-GPU linear algebra, reduction, scan.
- Add-on packages for FFT and LAPACK available.
- Fast. Near-zero wrapping overhead.
- Complete, helpful documentation.
Performance Benefits:
- See the PyCUDA FAQ for a discussion about OpenCL support on various platforms
Availability:
- Freely downloadable from this location, open source, MIT licensed
For further information see: