PyOpenCL

Key Features:

  • Maps all of OpenCL into Python.
  • Enables run-time code generation (RTCG) for flexible, fast, automatically tuned codes.
  • More robustness. (automatic management of object lifetimes, automatic error checking)
  • Added convenience: comes with ready-made on-GPU linear algebra, reduction, scan.
  • Add-on packages for FFT and LAPACK available.
  • Fast. Near-zero wrapping overhead.
  • Complete, helpful documentation.

 

Performance Benefits:

  • See the PyCUDA FAQ for a discussion about OpenCL support on various platforms

Availability:

For further information see:

 