Executive Design Reviews in Extended Reality It’s no longer necessary to train a user to operate the controls inside and XR experience. The user can simply speak to the experience to drive it, allowing a broad range of users to interact, immersively with the digital asset.

Virtual Production Speech AI fosters creative interactions by freeing artists from the constraints of typical experts-only button-and-menu-driven user interfaces. Change lighting conditions, camera parameters, environments, and the scene with simple voice commands.