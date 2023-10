Programming Tensor Cores in CUDA 9

A defining feature of the new Volta GPU Architecture is its Tensor Cores, which give the Tesla V100 accelerator a peak throughput 12 times the 32-bit floating point throughput of the previous-generation Tesla P100. Tesla V100’s Tensor Cores are programmable matrix-multiply-and-accumulate units that can deliver up to 125 Tensor TFLOPS for training and inference applications.