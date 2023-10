Profiling the AI Performance Boost in OptiX 5

By Vincent Brisebois and Ankit Patel, NVIDIA OptiX 5.0 introduces a new post-processing feature to denoise images. This denoiser is based on a paper published by NVIDIA research “Interactive Reconstruction of Monte Carlo Image Sequences using a Recurrent Denoising Autoencoder”. It uses GPU-accelerated artificial intelligence to dramatically reduce the time to render a high fidelity