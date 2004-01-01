Presentations from 6800 Leagues Under the Sea

This page lists the presentations from our 6800 Leagues Under the Sea developer event. For each talk, we provide slides in PDF format, along with a brief description (helpful for talks with titles that might not be self-explanatory).

For your convenience, we've also created a ZIP file of everything on this page (26.4 MB).

Session/Talk Title PDF Description

Deferred Shading

What deferred shading is and how to implement it.

High Dynamic Range Rendering with GeForce 6 Series GPUs

All about high dynamic range rendering, including high-quality filtering and post-processing.

Shader Model 3.0, Best Practices

How to use new Shader Model 3.0 features effectively.

OpenGL Extensions for GeForce 6 Series GPUs

New OpenGL extensions that take advantage of Shader Model 3.0 features, as well as floating point filtering and blending.

NVPerfHUD

An overview of the NVPerfHUD real-time performance tuning tool.

FX Composer 1.5

New features including DirectX 9.0c support, script execute support, an SDK for plug-ins, and more.

Shadow Considerations

Things to keep in mind when implementing shadow algorithms.