Pop Star: At NVIDIA, Popcorn Delivery Robot Bears Kernel of Innovation

At NVIDIA, the robots are being taught to weave their way through the workplace. It helps that, as Ankhit, an NVIDIA Linux systems administrator discovered, they come bearing popcorn. Moments after placing an order, via Slack, a stubby, wheeled robot known as Carter arrived at Ankhit’s cubicle bearing a brown paper bag stuffed with popcorn Read article >

The post Pop Star: At NVIDIA, Popcorn Delivery Robot Bears Kernel of Innovation appeared first on The Official NVIDIA Blog.