PLASTER: Bringing Deep Learning Inferencing to Millions of Servers

At the GPU Technology Conference in Silicon Valley earlier this year, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang introduced a new acronym named PLASTER to address seven major challenges for delivering AI-based services: Programability, Latency, Accuracy, Size, Throughput, Energy efficiency and Rate of learning. Meeting these challenges will require more than just sticking an ASIC or an FPGA

The post PLASTER: Bringing Deep Learning Inferencing to Millions of Servers appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.