Pinterest Uses AI to Enhance its Recommendations System

Developers from Pinterest, along with collaborators from Stanford University, recently announced PinSage, an advanced recommendation deep learning-based framework used for ad and shopping recommendations within the social network. “As the number of people using Pinterest grows beyond 200M+ MAU, and the number of objects saved has crossed 100B, we must continuously build technology to not

The post Pinterest Uses AI to Enhance its Recommendations System appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.