Physics and Simulation at GDC17

D3D Async Compute for Physics: Bullets, Bandages, and Blood

In this explosive talk we provide a sequence of successively more complicated D3D compute particle effects. We start from a non-interacting particle system, adding effects until we reach unified debris, cloth and fluid simulation, noting the incremental GPU cost of each. Developers can now take advantage of unused GPU cycles to add bigger, crazier particle simulations to their games.

Game Physics on the GPU with NVIDIA PhysX 3.4

Improvements in PhysX-3.4 allow developers to increase the scale of their simulations. GPU Rigid Body simulation can simulate and render tens of thousands of rigid bodies in real-time. The talk covers the core features of the engine as well as how to integrate it along with performance figures.

NVIDIA GameWorks Animation Technologies in Unreal Engine 4

Two new GameWorks technologies, PhysX Immediate Mode and NvCloth make it easy to add secondary motion to game characters. In addition to introducing these new technologies, we will provide details of how they have been used in UE4 to improve behavior and performance.

