PGI Community Edition 18.10 Now Available

PGI Compilers & Tools are used by scientists and engineers developing applications for high-performance computing (HPC). PGI products deliver world-class multicore CPU performance, an easy on-ramp to GPU computing with OpenACC directives, and performance portability across all major HPC platforms. Available for free download. PGI in the Cloud: Now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

The post PGI Community Edition 18.10 Now Available appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.